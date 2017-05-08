版本:
BRIEF-ALIMERA SCIENCES REPORTS Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.10

May 8 Alimera Sciences Inc

* ALIMERA SCIENCES REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 14 PERCENT TO $6.6 MILLION

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
