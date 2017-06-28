BRIEF-Alio Gold announces C$50 mln bought deal offering of units

BRIEF-Home capital provides update on Q2 2017 expenses and GIC deposit inflows
* Home capital provides update on Q2 2017 expenses and GIC deposit inflows
June 28 Alio Gold Inc-
* Alio Gold Inc announces C$50,000,000 bought deal offering of units
* Alio Gold Inc says to sell on a bought deal basis 8 million units of company at a price of c$6.25 per unit
* Alio Gold Inc says net proceeds of offering will be used by company to advance its ana paula project
* Alio Gold Inc - bought deal offering of 8 million units of company at a price of c$6.25 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Home capital provides update on Q2 2017 expenses and GIC deposit inflows
* Acquisition of Vegemite by Bega cheese likely to be delayed
* French carmaker PSA has signed a deal with Mediacom over the purchase of advertising space