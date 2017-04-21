版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 22日 星期六 00:15 BJT

BRIEF-Alisports Group announces strategic partnership with Olympic Council of Asia

April 21 Alisports Group:

* Alisports Group says has announced a strategic partnership with Olympic Council of Asia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
