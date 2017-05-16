BRIEF-ALJ regional holdings says Faneuil to acquire BPO, Contact Center Operations from Vertex Business Services

May 16 ALJ Regional Holdings Inc:

* ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. announces Faneuil's acquisition of BPO and Contact Center Operations from Vertex Business Services, LLC

* Faneuil, Inc. entered into asset purchase agreement to acquire BPO and Contact Center Operations of Vertex Business Services LLC

* Aggregate consideration for acquisition was $13.0 million, comprised of $8.1 million in cash and 1,466,667 shares of ALJ stock

* Acquisition is expected to increase Faneuil revenues by approximately $25 million over next 12 months

* Faneuil will consolidate BPO and Contact Center Operations of Vertex's client programs under Faneuil's corporate umbrella