2017年 3月 16日 星期四 20:18 BJT

BRIEF-Alkermes Plc says initiates phase 3 gastrointestinal tolerability study of ALKS 8700

March 16 Alkermes Plc

* Alkermes Plc says initiates phase 3 gastrointestinal tolerability study of ALKS 8700 for treatment of multiple sclerosis

* Alkermes Plc says plans to submit a new drug application (NDA) for ALKS 8700 for treatment of RRMS to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
