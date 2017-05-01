版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 1日 星期一 21:21 BJT

BRIEF-Alleghany Capital Corp acquires a majority interest in WWSC Holdings

May 1 Alleghany Corp

* Alleghany capital corporation -acquired a majority interest in wwsc holdings

* Alleghany capital corporation- day-to-day operations of w&w|afco will not be impacted by transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
