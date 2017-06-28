版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 28日 星期三 22:06 BJT

BRIEF-Alleghany Capital Corporation to invest in Wilbert Funeral Services

June 28 Alleghany Capital Corporation :

* Alleghany Capital Corporation to invest in Wilbert Funeral Services

* Alleghany Capital Corporation - Entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 45% equity interest in Wilbert Funeral Services, Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐