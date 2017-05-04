BRIEF-Alleghany reports 2017 first quarter results

May 5 Alleghany Corp:
* Alleghany corp - reported $9.67 of earnings per diluted
share and $7.29 of operating earnings per diluted share for the
2017 first quarter
* Says book value per common share1 was $530.86 as of march
31, 2017, increase of 3.0% from book value per common share1 as
of december 31, 2016
* Qtrly net premiums written $1,233.1 million versus
$1,322.2 million - sec filing
* Q1 earnings per share view $7.84 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
