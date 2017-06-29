FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 天前
BRIEF-Allegheny Technologies expects Q2 sales between $865 mln-to $890 mln
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 "特朗普失望"行情未见底
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月29日 / 中午11点52分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Allegheny Technologies expects Q2 sales between $865 mln-to $890 mln

1 分钟阅读

June 29 (Reuters) - Allegheny Technologies Inc:

* Ati comments on second quarter 2017; completes extension of ABL and term loan

* Allegheny Technologies Inc - extended its asset based lending facility, including maturity of its $100 million term loan, to February 2022.

* Says ‍expects to report Q2 2017 sales in range of $865 to $890 million​

* Says ATI has no significant debt maturities until June 2019

* Expects to report Q2 2017 EPS in range of $0.04 to $0.09 per share

* Says ‍corporate and closed operations expenses are expected to be approximately $10 million higher in Q2 2017 versus Q1​

* "Significant declines in raw material prices in Q2 are negatively impacting raw material surcharges and transaction prices"

* "Expect flat rolled products segment (FRP) Q2 results to be at or near breakeven" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

