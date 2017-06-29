BRIEF-Allegheny Technologies expects Q2 sales between $865 mln-to $890 mln

1 分钟阅读
June 29 (Reuters) - Allegheny Technologies Inc:
* Ati comments on second quarter 2017; completes extension of ABL and term loan
* Allegheny Technologies Inc - extended its asset based lending facility, including maturity of its $100 million term loan, to February 2022.
* Says expects to report Q2 2017 sales in range of $865 to $890 million
* Says ATI has no significant debt maturities until June 2019
* Expects to report Q2 2017 EPS in range of $0.04 to $0.09 per share
* Says corporate and closed operations expenses are expected to be approximately $10 million higher in Q2 2017 versus Q1
* "Significant declines in raw material prices in Q2 are negatively impacting raw material surcharges and transaction prices"
* "Expect flat rolled products segment (FRP) Q2 results to be at or near breakeven"