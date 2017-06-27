BRIEF-Allegheny Technologies, units enter into second amendment

June 27 Allegheny Technologies Inc:
* Allegheny Technologies - on June 21, 2017, co, units
entered into a second amendment to revolving credit and security
agreement - SEC filing
* Allegheny Technologies - second amendment extends term of
company's $400 million revolving credit facility under credit
agreement to February 28, 2022
* Allegheny Technologies Inc - second amendment extends
maturity of its $100 million term loan under credit agreement to
February 28, 2022
* Allegheny Technologies Inc - amendment reduces applicable
margin by 0.25% for advances under revolver and by 0.50% for
term loan
Source text: (bit.ly/2ufQ1KG)
