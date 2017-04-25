版本:
BRIEF-Allegiance bancshares reports Q1 EPS $0.45

April 25 Allegiance Bancshares Inc

* Allegiance bancshares, inc. Reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.45

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest income before provision for loan losses for Q1 2017 increased $3.0 million, or 14.4 pct, to $24.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
