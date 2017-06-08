版本:
BRIEF-Allegiant reports May 2017 traffic

June 7 Allegiant Travel Co:

* Allegiant reports may 2017 traffic

* Scheduled service load factor 83.9 pct for May 2017

* Total system load factor 81.8 pct for may 2017

* Scheduled service may 2017 load factor 83.9 pct versus 85.1 pct

* May 2017 scheduled service revenue passenger miles 891.7 million versus $807.3 million

* May 2017 total system revenue passenger miles 907.2 million versus 819.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
