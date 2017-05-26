版本:
2017年 5月 27日

BRIEF-Allegiant Travel says COO Jude Bricker resigns

May 26 Allegiant Travel Co

* Jude bricker to leave position as allegiant evp and chief operating officer

* Allegiant travel co - ‍scott sheldon will act as interim chief operating officer until a successor is selected​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
