2017年 4月 21日

BRIEF-Allegion Plc says CEO David Petratis' total 2016 compensation was $7.1 mln

April 21 Allegion Plc

* Allegion Plc says CEO David Petratis' total 2016 compensation was $7.1 million versus $7.45 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2pLFmbT) Further company coverage:
