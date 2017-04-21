BRIEF-Allegion Plc says CEO David Petratis' total 2016 compensation was $7.1 mln

BRIEF-IBC conference success IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel
IBC conference success; IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel
April 21 Allegion Plc
Allegion Plc says CEO David Petratis' total 2016 compensation was $7.1 million versus $7.45 million in 2015
Initiated a search to identify a candidate to succeed Roger Woeller as chief executive officer of Blumetric
Announces pricing of $50 million of 5.75 pct convertible notes due 2022