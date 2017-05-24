BRIEF-Allergan announces early tender results and upsizing of tender offers by certain units

Sailing-Winds of change for America's Cup in Bermuda Triangle
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 24 Mystery surrounds what next for the America's Cup if New Zealand win sailing's most prestigious prize in Bermuda next week.
May 24 Allergan Plc
* Allergan Plc - Allergan announces early tender results and upsizing of tender offers by certain subsidiaries
* Allergan Plc - previously announced maximum tender subcap for 4.625% notes due october 2042 has been increased from $400 million to $543.29 million
* Allergan Plc - previously announced maximum tender subcap for 4.375% notes due february 2019 has been increased from $420 million to $700 million
* Allergan Plc - previously announced maximum tender subcap for 4.750% notes due march 2045 has been increased from $1 billion to $ 1.30 billion
* Allergan plc - aggregate maximum tender cap has been increased from $2 billion to $2.84 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 The U.S. Marine Corps said on Friday it resumed flight operations for Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35B fighter jets after temporarily suspended operations a day ago because of software problems.
June 23 The UPS employee who shot three coworkers to death last week inside a United Parcel Service facility in San Francisco before killing himself appears to have singled out his victims deliberately, but a motive remains unknown, police said on Friday.