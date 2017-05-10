BRIEF-Allergan announces proposed public offering of senior notes to refinance existing debt

UPDATE 1-Japan govt-Bain consortium chosen as preferred bidder for Toshiba chip unit
* Toshiba wants definitive agreement by June 28 (Adds details of Toshiba decision, Western Digital' s stance)
May 10 Allergan Plc
* Allergan announces proposed public offering of senior notes to refinance existing debt
* Expects to commence an offering of euro-denominated senior unsecured notes in multiple tranches in coming weeks
* Allergan - will be allergan's debut bond issuance in euro bond market and is intended to be an economic hedge of company's increasing euro revenues Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.