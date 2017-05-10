版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三 15:10 BJT

BRIEF-Allergan announces proposed public offering of senior notes to refinance existing debt

May 10 Allergan Plc

* Allergan announces proposed public offering of senior notes to refinance existing debt

* Expects to commence an offering of euro-denominated senior unsecured notes in multiple tranches in coming weeks

* Allergan - will be allergan's debut bond issuance in euro bond market and is intended to be an economic hedge of company's increasing euro revenues Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
