BRIEF-Allergan announces tender offers by certain subsidiaries

UPDATE 1-Japan govt-Bain consortium chosen as preferred bidder for Toshiba chip unit
* Toshiba wants definitive agreement by June 28 (Adds details of Toshiba decision, Western Digital' s stance)
May 10 Allergan Plc
* Allergan announces tender offers by certain subsidiaries
* Warner chilcott acting as a co-offeror with allergan funding with respect to 4.850% notes due 2044
* Warner chilcott acting as a co-offeror with 4.550% notes due 2035 and 4.750% notes due 2045 issued by allergan funding
* Warner chilcott acting as a co-offeror with allergan finance with respect to 3.250% notes due 2022 and 4.625% notes due 2042
* Allergan plc - warner chilcott acting as a co-offeror with forest laboratories, llc with respect to 4.375% notes due 2019 and 4.875% notes due 2021
* Warner chilcott acting as a co-offeror with allergan with respect to 3.375% notes due 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.