BRIEF-Allergan reports topline Phase II data supporting advancement of Botox for the treatment of major depressive disorder

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 24
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index futures were down 0.1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the cash market open.
April 5 Allergan Plc
* Allergan reports topline Phase II data supporting advancement of Botox® (onabotulinumtoxina) for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD)
* Allergan Plc - Botox 30 U dose demonstrated numerically superior efficacy in madrs total score compared to placebo
* Allergan Plc - Both secondary efficacy variables (CGI-S and HAMD-17) showed numerically superior efficacy over placebo in Phase II study
* Allergan Plc - 50 units of Botox did not demonstrate superior efficacy over placebo in Phase II study
* Allergan Plc - Both 30 units and 50 units of Botox were well tolerated in Phase II study
* Allergan - Plan to move forward and develop a Phase 3 program for a potential new treatment option for patients adults with major depressive disorder Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly service revenues totaled NIS 739 million ($203 million) compared to NIS 774 million ($213 million) in Q1 last year