BRIEF-Allergan says it has entered into a clinical trial agreement with Novartis to conduct a phase 2b study

April 18 Allergan Plc

* Announced it has entered into a clinical trial agreement with Novartis to conduct a phase 2b study, using Allergan's Cenicriviroc

* Financial details of this transaction are not disclosed

* Phase 2b study will assess safety, efficacy and tolerability of this multi-therapy treatment approach for NASH

