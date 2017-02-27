版本:
BRIEF-Allergan says Lisa DeFrancesco, VP investor relations, to leave co

Feb 27 Allergan Plc

* Lisa DeFrancesco, vice president of investor relations, to leave Allergan

* Says company has started an executive search to fill position Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
