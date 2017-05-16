版本:
BRIEF-Allergan says VIBERZI now approved in Canada

May 16 Allergan Plc

* viberzi™ now approved in canada for patients with irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea (ibs-d)

* Says viberzi is also available for use in united states and is approved in europe as truberzi Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
