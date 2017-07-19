FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
16 小时内
BRIEF-Allergan submits investigational NDA for rtgel in combination with botox
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
路透调查
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
亚开行预测今明两年亚洲经济增长前景光明 得益于出口强劲
国际财经
亚开行预测今明两年亚洲经济增长前景光明 得益于出口强劲
分析：“家底”都抖出来了 全球央行还能做什么？
深度分析
分析：“家底”都抖出来了 全球央行还能做什么？
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月19日 / 下午12点58分 / 16 小时内

BRIEF-Allergan submits investigational NDA for rtgel in combination with botox

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 19 (Reuters) - Urogen Pharma Ltd:

* Investigational new drug application for rtgel™ in combination with botox® for the treatment of overactive bladder submitted to FDA by Allergan

* Says it will receive a milestone payment of $7.5 million under its exclusive worldwide licensing agreement with allergan

* Urogen Pharma - milestone payment resulting from Allergan's submission of investigational new drug application for rtgel in combination with botox to U.S. FDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below