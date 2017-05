April 6 Allergan Plc:

* Allergan and Zeltiq announce expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period for pending transaction

* Allergan - waiting period under Hart-Scott-Rodino antitrust improvements act of 1976 expired with respect to co's proposed acquisition of Zeltiq

* Allergan Plc - Zeltiq is scheduled to hold stockholder meeting on April 27, to vote on proposed deal, cos expect deal to be completed shortly thereafter