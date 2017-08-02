BRIEF-Allete Clean Energy announces $80 mln turbine refurbishment initiative

1 分钟阅读
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Allete Clean Energy:
* Allete Clean Energy announces $80 million turbine refurbishment initiative
* Announced a strategic initiative to refurbish 385 wind turbines at three wind farms in Minnesota and Iowa
* Refurbishment will be staged from 2017 through 2020 to minimize turbine downtime, maximize safe energy production at each site
* Also announced agreement with Montana-Dakota utilities in January to expand thunder spirit wind farm in Hettinger, North Dakota
* Working to recontract balance of storm Lake I and II power sale agreements which expire in 2019
* MDU signed a 25-year power sale agreement with Allete Clean Energy to purchase energy from expansion
* MDU also has an option to buy as it did with first phase of thunder spirit