1 天前
BRIEF-Allete Clean Energy announces $80 mln turbine refurbishment initiative
2017年8月2日

BRIEF-Allete Clean Energy announces $80 mln turbine refurbishment initiative

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Allete Clean Energy:

* Allete Clean Energy announces $80 million turbine refurbishment initiative

* Announced a strategic initiative to refurbish 385 wind turbines at three wind farms in Minnesota and Iowa​

* ‍Refurbishment will be staged from 2017 through 2020 to minimize turbine downtime, maximize safe energy production at each site​

* ‍Also announced agreement with Montana-Dakota utilities in January to expand thunder spirit wind farm in Hettinger, North Dakota​

* Working to recontract balance of storm Lake I and II power sale agreements which expire in 2019​

* MDU signed a 25-year power sale agreement with Allete Clean Energy to purchase energy from expansion

* MDU also has an option to buy as it did with first phase of thunder spirit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

