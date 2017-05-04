版本:
BRIEF-Allete Q1 earnings per share $0.97

May 4 Allete Inc:

* Allete, Inc. reports higher first quarter 2017 earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $0.97

* Q1 revenue $365.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
