BRIEF-Allgeier SE intends capital increase to finance further growth investments

June 6 Allgeier SE
* Allgeier SE: Allgeier intends capital increase to finance
further growth investments
* Allgeier intends capital increase to finance further
growth investments
* Intends to implement a capital increase to finance more
growth investments, to realize further acquisitions
* Transaction is to entail increasing share capital by up to
10% of existing share capital
* 10 percent increase of existing share capital through
issuing up to 907,149 ordinary shares
* Allgeier - 907,149 ordinary shares issue under exclusion
of statutory subscription rights at an issue price not
significantly less than stock market price
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: