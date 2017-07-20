FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
调查：主要央行为收紧政策预热 尽管通胀仍不温不火
中企海外投资"有控有扶" 政策频繁转向或增加企业决策难度
109家中企上榜世界财富500强 阿里巴巴和腾讯首次入榜
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月20日 / 中午12点05分 / 1 天内

BRIEF-Alliance Data reports Q2 EPS $2.47

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 20 (Reuters) - Alliance Data Systems Corp

* Alliance data reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $2.47

* Q2 earnings per share view $3.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 core earnings per share $18.10

* Q2 core earnings per share $3.84

* Sees FY 2018 revenue up 12 percent

* Sees FY 2018 revenue $8.7 billion

* Says initial 2018 guidance provided

* Says full-year 2017 guidance updated

* Qtrly revenue increased 4 percent to $1.82 billion

* ‍2017 guidance for revenue is increasing from $7.7 billion to $7.8 billion​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $18.56, revenue view $7.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 revenue view $8.60 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $1.85 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees $21.50 in core eps for fy 2018

* FY2018 earnings per share view $21.42 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

