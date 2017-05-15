版本:
BRIEF-Alliance Data says April delinquency rate 4.7 percent

May 15 Alliance Data Systems Corp

* Alliance Data provides card services performance update for april 2017

* Says april net charge-offs as a percentage of average receivables 7.4 percent

* Says April delinquency rate 4.7 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
