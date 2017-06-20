BRIEF-Alliance Data signs agreement to manage Diamonds International credit card program

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Alliance Data Systems Corp:
* Alliance Data signs agreement to manage credit card program for Diamonds International, the Caribbean's largest duty-free jeweler
* Alliance Data Systems Corp - has signed a new multi-year agreement to provide private label credit card services
* Alliance Data Systems Corp - in addition, Diamonds International has access to Alliance Data's "in moment" acquisition tools
* Alliance Data Systems Corp - Alliance Data is implementing a customized, multi-channel credit program for Diamonds International Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.