2017年 6月 20日

BRIEF-Alliance Data signs agreement to manage Diamonds International credit card program

June 20 Alliance Data Systems Corp:

* Alliance Data signs agreement to manage credit card program for Diamonds International, the Caribbean's largest duty-free jeweler

* Alliance Data Systems Corp - has signed a new multi-year agreement to provide private label credit card services

* Alliance Data Systems Corp - in addition, Diamonds International has access to Alliance Data's "in moment" acquisition tools

* Alliance Data Systems Corp - Alliance Data is implementing a customized, multi-channel credit program for Diamonds International Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
