公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 22日 星期六 04:14 BJT

BRIEF-Alliance Data Systems CEO's 2016 compensation was $7.8 mln

April 21 Alliance Data Systems Corp:

* CEO Edward Heffernan's 2016 total compensation was $7.8 million versus $8.7 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2ocTgnu Further company coverage:
