BRIEF-Alliance Data Systems CEO's 2016 compensation was $7.8 mln

BRIEF-IBC conference success IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel
* IBC conference success; IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 21 Alliance Data Systems Corp:
* CEO Edward Heffernan's 2016 total compensation was $7.8 million versus $8.7 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2ocTgnu Further company coverage:
* IBC conference success; IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Initiated a search to identify a candidate to succeed Roger Woeller as chief executive officer of Blumetric
* Announces pricing of $50 million of 5.75 pct convertible notes due 2022