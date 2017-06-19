BRIEF-Alliance Data Systems, guarantors entered into amended, restated credit agreement

June 19 Alliance Data Systems Corp

* Alliance Data Systems says co, guarantors entered into amended, restated credit agreement with Wells Fargo Bank, other lenders - SEC filing

* Credit agreement and first amendment provide for $3.05 billion term loan and $1.57 billion revolving credit facility - SEC filing

* Credit agreement includes an uncommitted accordion feature of up to $750 million

* Loans under 2017 credit agreement are scheduled to mature on June 14, 2022