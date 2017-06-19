BRIEF-Alliance Data Systems, guarantors entered into amended, restated credit agreement

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Alliance Data Systems Corp
* Alliance Data Systems says co, guarantors entered into amended, restated credit agreement with Wells Fargo Bank, other lenders - SEC filing
* Credit agreement and first amendment provide for $3.05 billion term loan and $1.57 billion revolving credit facility - SEC filing
* Credit agreement includes an uncommitted accordion feature of up to $750 million
* Loans under 2017 credit agreement are scheduled to mature on June 14, 2022 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2sj8dVi) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.