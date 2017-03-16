版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四 19:47 BJT

BRIEF-Alliance Data Systems says Epsilon signed a new agreement with Harvest Hill Beverage to provide experiential event services

March 16 Alliance Data Systems Corp

* Alliance Data Systems says Epsilon signed a new agreement with Harvest Hill Beverage to provide experiential event services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
