BRIEF-Alliance Data's BrandLoyalty, Disney EMEA announce new partnership to launch in 2018

June 16 Alliance Data Systems Corp:

* Alliance Data's BrandLoyalty and Disney EMEA announce new partnership to launch in 2018

* Alliance Data Systems Corp - ‍loyaltyone european-based BrandLoyalty business signed a multi-year agreement with disney emea​

* Alliance Data Systems - ‍agreement to develop retail loyalty market throughout Europe, Middle East and Africa for Disney EMEA, to run from 2018 to 2021​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
