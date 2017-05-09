BRIEF-Alliance Healthcare Services reports Q1 revenue $129.9 million

Oil firms could waste trillions if climate targets reached-report
* More than a third of Exxon, Shell budgets seen at risk by 2025
May 9 Alliance Healthcare Services Inc
* Alliance Healthcare Services reports results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.17
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.06
* Q1 revenue $129.9 million versus $123.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* More than a third of Exxon, Shell budgets seen at risk by 2025
* 40 pct for Japan firms say domestic demand is biggest headache
* Elliott attack on BHP underscores rise of activism in Australia