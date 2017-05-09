版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三 04:55 BJT

BRIEF-Alliance Healthcare Services reports Q1 revenue $129.9 million

May 9 Alliance Healthcare Services Inc

* Alliance Healthcare Services reports results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.17

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.06

* Q1 revenue $129.9 million versus $123.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐