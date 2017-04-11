BRIEF-Alliance Healthcare Services to go private with merger agreement

April 11 Alliance Healthcare Services Inc
* Alliance Healthcare Services enters into definitive merger
agreement; transaction would result in company going private
* Alliance Healthcare Services Inc - deal for for $13.25 per
share
* Alliance Healthcare Services Inc says upon closing of
merger, alliance will become an indirect wholly owned subsidiary
of Tahoe
* Alliance Healthcare Services Inc- upon closing of merger,
alliance will become an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of
Tahoe
* Alliance Healthcare Services Inc says alliance is expected
to remain headquartered in Southern California
* Alliance Healthcare Services Inc- all of alliance's
divisions within United States are expected to continue
unaffected
* Alliance Healthcare Services Inc - deal includes total
payment of approximately us $75 million to equity holders of
alliance other than Tahoe Group
* Alliance Healthcare Services Inc says merger is not
subject to a financing condition
* Alliance Healthcare Services Inc - alliance's executive
management team is expected to remain in place
* Alliance Healthcare Services - board of directors, acting
on unanimous recommendation of special committee formed by board
of directors approved agreement
* Alliance Healthcare Services - entered deal with Tahoe
Investment Group,Thaihot, Thaihot Investment Company US Ltd,
Alliance Healthcare Services Merger Sub Ltd
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: