BRIEF-Alliance MMA executes letters of intent to acquire 2 regional promotions

April 3 Alliance MMA Inc:

* Alliance MMA executes letters of intent to acquire two regional promotions

* Alliance MMA - execution of letters of intent to acquire assets of two regional MMA promotions, Undisputed Productions Llc

* Alliance MMA - management expects to complete acquisitions in coming weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
