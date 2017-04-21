BRIEF-Alliance MMA says intends to defend against the lawsuit filed by shareholders

April 21 Alliance MMA Inc-
* Alliance MMA-shareholder has filed a lawsuit against
company and two of its current officers in united states
district court for district of new jersey
* Alliance-Lawsuit alleges violations of federal securities
laws, purports to seek damages on behalf of class of all
shareholders
* Alliance-Lawsuit purports to seek damages on behalf of
class of all shareholders who bought co's stock pursuant or
traceable to co's ipo
* Alliance MMA Inc says believes that lawsuit is "without
merit" and intends to defend against it
* Alliance MMA Inc - law firm of king & spalding llp has
been engaged, co plans to file a motion to dismiss the lawsuit
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: