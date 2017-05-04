版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 20:42 BJT

BRIEF-Alliance MMA says signs new prospects to multi-fight agreements in Northwest

May 4 Alliance Mma Inc

* Alliance mma inc - alliance mma signs sensational new prospects to multi-fight agreements in northwest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
