BRIEF-Alliance Resource Partners qyarterly revenue rises 11.7 pct

May 1 Alliance Resource Partners Lp
* Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Reports year-over-year
increases to quarterly coal volumes, revenues, net income and
ebitda; maintains quarterly cash distribution of $0.4375 per
unit; and raises guidance
* Quarterly revenue rose 11.7 percent to $461.1 million
* Qtrly diluted net income of arlp per limited partner unit
$1.10
* Sees 2017 coal production of 38.1 million to 39.1 million
tons, sees 2017 coal sales volumes of 38.5 million to 39.5
million tons
* Alliance Resource Partners - sees 2017 revenues (excluding
transportation revenues) of $1.78 billion to $1.82 billion, sees
2017 net income of $290 million to $330 million
* Maintaining its previous 2017 guidance for capital
expenditures in a range of $145.0 million to $165.0 million
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.75, revenue view $1.80
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
