FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
BRIEF-Alliance Resource Partners reports Q2 earnings of $0.82/LPU
#半岛局势
#美俄关系
#美联储
#路透调查
#图片精选
频道
专题
调查：分析师悲观情绪升温 OPEC减产执行情况受关注
OPEC减产
调查：分析师悲观情绪升温 OPEC减产执行情况受关注
焦点：中国反驳特朗普就朝鲜问题的批评言论 称各方需共同努力
深度分析
焦点：中国反驳特朗普就朝鲜问题的批评言论 称各方需共同努力
特斯拉CEO马斯克警告称可能面临“生产地狱” 股价挫跌3.5%
国际财经
特斯拉CEO马斯克警告称可能面临“生产地狱” 股价挫跌3.5%
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月31日 / 上午11点15分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Alliance Resource Partners reports Q2 earnings of $0.82/LPU

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 31 (Reuters) - Alliance Resource Partners Lp

* Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. reports quarterly financial and operating results; increases quarterly cash distribution 14.3% to $0.50 per unit; announces $100 million midstream investment; and confirms guidance

* Quarterly revenue $398.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.82/LPU

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Alliance Resource Partners LP - in Q2 lower coal sales prices offset in part by increased sales volumes and reduced operating exp

* Alliance Resource Partners LP says looking forward to H2 , nearly all of co's planned production is committed under contract

* Alliance Resource Partners LP says "while slow to develop, summer weather has recently been positive for coal consumption in our markets" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below