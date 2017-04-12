版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 13日 星期四 04:18 BJT

BRIEF-AllianceBernstein Holding reports March assets under management

April 13 AllianceBernstein Holding LP

* AB announces march 31, 2017 assets under managementAllianceBernstein Holding LP says preliminary assets under management remained flat in March at $498 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
