BRIEF-AllianceBernstein Q1 adjusted diluted net income per unit was $0.46

BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold - receipt of 10.76 mln common shares, 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources
* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - receipt of 10.76 million common shares and 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources Corp
April 27 AllianceBernstein Holding Lp:
* AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. announces first quarter results
* AllianceBernstein Holding LP - total assets under management as of March 31, 2017 were $497.9, up $17.7 billion, or 3.7%, from December 31, 2016
* Qtrly net revenues $764.92 million versus $769.13 million
* AllianceBernstein Holding LP - qtrly gaap diluted net income of $0.46 per unit
* Qtrly adjusted net revenues $623.8 million $590.1 million
* Qtrly adjusted diluted net income per unit was $0.46
* AllianceBernstein Holding -total net outflows were $0.2 billion in Q1, compared to net outflows of $0.1 billion in previous quarter, net inflows of $2.2 billion in prior year period
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $746.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - receipt of 10.76 million common shares and 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources Corp
* Kirkland lake gold ltd - Fosterville mine is projected to produce between 70,000 and 80,000 ounces of gold during Q2 2017
* Public Storage announces pricing of 5.15% cumulative preferred shares of beneficial interest, series F