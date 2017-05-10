BRIEF-AllianceBernstein says preliminary AUM rose to $504 bln during April

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 AllianceBernstein Holding Lp
* AB announces April 30, 2017 assets under management
* AllianceBernstein Holding LP - preliminary assets under management increased to $504 billion during April 2017 from $498 billion at end of March
* AllianceBernstein Holding LP - 1.2 pct increase in AUM was result of market appreciation and slightly positive firmwide net flows Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
