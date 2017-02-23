版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 24日 星期五 07:18 BJT

BRIEF-Alliant Energy Q4 consolidated earnings per share $0.28

Feb 23 Alliant Energy Corp:

* Alliant Energy announces 2016 results and 2017 earnings guidance

* Sees 2017 alliant energy consolidated EPS $1.92 - $2.06

* Sees 2017 total capital expenditures $1.4 billion

* Sees 2018 capital expenditures $1,445 million; sees 2019 capital expenditures $1,560 million; sees 2020 capital expenditures $1,155 million

* Qtrly Alliant Energy consolidated GAAP earnings per share $0.28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
