BRIEF-Alliant Energy reports Q1 GAAP earnings $0.41/shr from continuing operations

May 3 Alliant Energy Corp

* Alliant Energy announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.41 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Alliant Energy Corp - reaffirming EPS guidance for 2017

* Alliant Energy Corp qtrly total operating revenue $853.9 million versus $843.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
