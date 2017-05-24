版本:
2017年 5月 24日

BRIEF-Allianz, Capital One invest tax equity in Broadview wind farm

May 24 Allianz Capital Partners

* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm

* Says the project is owned by Pattern Energy Group Inc Further company coverage:
