BRIEF-Allied announces acquisition in Toronto's St. Lawrence market area

Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust-
* Allied announces acquisition in Toronto's St. Lawrence market area
* Deal for $60 million
* Allied properties real estate investment trust - "we do not expect to pursue either intensification opportunity in near term"
* Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - financed acquisition by utilizing portion of proceeds from most recent unsecured debenture financing
* Expects acquisition to be neutral to its ffo per unit at outset
* Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - expects acquisition to become modestly accretive to ffo per unit during first 5 years of ownership
* Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - property was free and clear of mortgage financing on closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.