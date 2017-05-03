版本:
BRIEF-Allied announces qtrly FFO per unit $0.53

May 3 Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

* Allied announces first-quarter results

* Qtrly NAV per unit $ 36.19

* Qtrly AFFO per unit $0.40

* Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly FFO per unit $0.53

* Allied Properties Real Estate - Expects operating and development environment to be generally favourable for remainder of year and into 2018

* Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - Internal forecast for year contemplates mid-single-digit percentage growth in same-asset NOI

* Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - Internal forecast for year contemplates low-to mid-single-digit percentage growth in FFO per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
