BRIEF-Allied Motion qtrly earnings per share $0.08

BRIEF-Lifewatch: Biotelemetry announces extension of main offer period for public offer
* LIFEWATCH AG: BIOTELEMETRY, INC. ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF THE MAIN OFFER PERIOD FOR PUBLIC OFFER FOR LIFEWATCH AG
March 13 Allied Motion Technologies Inc
* Allied motion reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 revenue rose 6 percent to $245.9 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.08
* Allied motion technologies inc - capital expenditures in 2017 are expected to be somewhat similar to 2016
* Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT Source http://on.ft.com/2qbGCpO
* Oncolytics Biotech Inc says public offering of 14.3 million units priced at C$0.70/unit