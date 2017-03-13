版本:
BRIEF-Allied Motion qtrly earnings per share $0.08

March 13 Allied Motion Technologies Inc

* Allied motion reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 revenue rose 6 percent to $245.9 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.08

* Allied motion technologies inc - capital expenditures in 2017 are expected to be somewhat similar to 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
