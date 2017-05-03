版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 06:12 BJT

BRIEF-Allied Motion reports Q1 earnings per share $0.29

May 3 Allied Motion Technologies Inc

* Allied Motion reports 13% net income growth in 2017 first quarter

* Q1 earnings per share $0.29

* Qtrly revenue was $61.4 million, down $2.3 million

* Qtrly backlog at $ 77.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐